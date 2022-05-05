Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Morgantown girls 4x800 relay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend, the Morgantown girls 4x800 relay team did something great. They not only competed in the esteemed Penn Relays, but they qualified for the Championship of America and placed fifth overall.

“Being in that atmosphere was really cool, something different that was cool to experience,” junior Irene Riggs said. “There was a lot of hype around it. It was a little bit overwhelming but also super fun and obviously great competition.”

“Our mentality was really just to do the best we could with the competition that there was,” senior Lea Hatcher said. ”We didn’t really have any expectations we were just going to go out there and try to do our best, so the outcome was just really exciting for us.”

The four members of the relay team - Irene Riggs, Lea Hatcher, Amelia Summers and Jennifer O’Palko - already broke a state record in the relay once this year and did it once again at the relays, coming in at 9:18.17.

“All of us work really hard and we’re a good team together,” junior Amelia Summers said. “Most of our team is still pretty young, so we definitely have a lot of improvement that we can still do.”

“It’s just crazy. I feel like this team has come so far and every year brings new opportunities,” Hatcher said. “I feel like these girls have gotten so much better every year, so getting to do this race for the first time - all of our first times - was really cool.”

Something special has been brewing in the city of Morgantown when it comes to track and field. With only one senior on this relay team in particular, the sky is the limit.

“It’s really exciting to see distance running continue to grow in West Virginia,” Riggs said. “To be the first girls relay team [from the state] to go to Penn Relays was just a big honor for us.”

“Just keep progressing from here,” sophomore Jennifer O’Palko said. “This is not the end of all of our goals, this is just the beginning.”

Coming up in all of their minds - a state championship title. That’s something they’ll be working toward this month.

