COVID testing, vaccines in Mon. County relocating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beginning on Monday, May 9, Monongalia County Health Department will move its COVID-19 testing and vaccines to its headquarters at 453 Van Voortis Road.

The Mon. County Health Department’s COVID center has been located at the WVU Rec Center since September 2020.

The new schedule will begin on Monday with testing on the lower level of MCHD from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Testing will also be held on Thursday’s from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This schedule is set through May, with the only exception being Monday, May 30 because of Memorial Day.

COVID vaccines will be given by appointments made at MCHD Clinical Services by either going online here or by calling 304-598-5119.

“This is the natural transition from the pandemic to an endemic virus,” said Anthony DeFelice, MCHD’s executive director.

In addition to COVID vaccine appointments at Monongalia County Health Department, there also will be pop-up clinics in the community to provide more opportunities for citizens to get their first and second doses of Moderna (ages 18 and up) or Pfizer (ages 5 and up) as well as boosters.

The following are current pop-up clinics:

Five locations from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, during Save a Life Day: McDonald’s at Sabraton and Westover; WVU Mountainlair; Woodland United Methodist Church on the Mileground and Hotel M on Saratoga Avenue

Morgantown Farmers Market, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14

Christian Help, 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 16

Two at Morgantown Municipal Airport this month, from 4 to 6 p.m. both days on Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 25. These will be drive-through clinics.

Sabraton United Methodist Church, 1234 Richwood Ave., from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. In addition to COVID vaccines, individuals also can learn how to use naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

When individuals come to the health department for testing on Mondays and Thursdays, they should park at the lower level of the building. There will be a sign on the door on the right, which is usually locked to non-employees, to direct them where to go.

