East Fairmont High School remembers Xavier Garcia on Cinco de Mayo

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont High School community mourned the loss of one of their own. As former Spanish teacher Xavier Garcia, passed on April 24.

Garcia was known for his cheerfulness and dedication to his students inside and outside the classroom.

Tenishia Amos was mentored by Garcia and worked as a Spanish teacher at EFHS. She said she learned so much from Garcia. However, one message had stuck with her.

“First to never take life seriously to sing a song to take a moment to really enjoy life,” she explained.

Amos added so many others were sharing stories about how Garcia positively influenced their lives.

“All of the posts on Facebook go to show how much of a great teacher he was. But more importantly, how much he connected and loved his students,” she said.

Amos and some other teachers from EFHS wanted to do something in honor of Garcia. So, they decided to challenge their students to raise money in his honor for the Homestead Farm Center as it was a cause important to Garcia.

On Cinco de Mayo, freshman and sophomores planned to wear red, white and green. These were the colors of the Mexican flag. Juniors and seniors planned to wear Notre Dame colors as that was Garcia’s alma mater.

However, students, staff, alumni, and members of the community were invited to stop and see EFHS library display on May 5 in memory of Garcia. People could also take a piece of Garcia with them.

“I mean, he was a pack rat. He had a lot of stuff. So, the library has for the alumni community members, students. Who just want to have a memento of him,” Amos explained.

As of May 4, they had raised almost $2,000 for the farm and would still accept donations until May 11.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.