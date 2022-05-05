Florida teen honors fallen West Virginia firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the tragic passing of Gassaway firefighter John Forbush, a Florida teen is honoring him in a special way.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies in the line of duty. He’s been running since 2019.

On Wednesday, Cartledge ran a mile for firefighter John Forbush.

He was joined by first responders from his hometown and two of his friends who had also honored other fallen first responders the same night

“This story is absolutely, in my opinion, one of the most tragic stories we’ve had to run for,” he said during a video on Facebook.

Forbush died attempting to rescue a mother and her child after their car dove into the Elk River. Authorities have now ruled the accident a murder-suicide.

First responders from around West Virginia paid tribute to Forbush during a precession from Charleston back to Gassaway Wednesday morning. Many that partook in the convoy told 5 News reporters how devastating the situation was.

Despite the outcome, Cartledge remained steadfast in his Facebook video saying, “I think that it just shows how incredible he was when it comes to putting other people before himself.”

Cartledge is sending the flag he ran with and a handwritten note to Forbush family.

You can also help the family by donating to their GoFundMe page. As of Thursday morning, nearly $24,000 dollars has been raised.

You can also learn more about Cartledge’s nonprofit on their website and their Facebook page.

