Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cloudy but quiet, as a high-pressure system north of us keeps us dry. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional peeks of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, not a bad afternoon. During the evening and overnight hours, more clouds move into our area. After midnight, scattered showers start pushing into our region, ahead of a low-pressure system out west of us. So we will start with light showers at first, increasing in intensity during the early-morning. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm night, with increasing rain chances. Throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon, expect plenty of scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms, which bring those springtime downpours into our area. Being springtime thunderstorms, some could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, even if the chance is small. So the Storm Prediction Center has North-Central West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. a small chance that isolated, short-lived storms could cause heavy rain, gusty winds and other problems. So we’ll be watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light in general. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, rainy afternoon, with some thunderstorms. As we head into Saturday, the low-pressure system producing the rain moves east, but we still wind up with scattered showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, during the morning and afternoon. It’s not until after 8 PM that most of the rain leaves, as the system pushes east. By the time it does, we’re looking at about 1″ of rain in most areas between today and tomorrow, with precipitation amounts changing depending on where thunderstorms go. Temperatures will also be in the low-60s on Saturday. After the rain leaves, Sunday will be cloudy but quiet. Then the first half of next week brings warmer temperatures, with temperatures reaching the upper-70s by Tuesday. Skies will also be partly cloudy and quiet for the first half of next week. In short, today will be cloudy but quiet, tomorrow and Saturday will bring rain showers and thunderstorm chances, and next week starts off with only a few clouds and rising temperatures.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy and overcast, but we could still see some sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. High: 73.

Tonight: We start with cloudy skies and dry conditions. Then after midnight, rain showers start pushing in, with more rain showers as we head into the early-morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a warm, rainy night. Low: 58.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms push into our area throughout the day, with most thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some could bring downpours and gusty winds, which could cause problems, so we’re watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-70s. So expect a warm, rainy afternoon, with some storms. High: 74.

Saturday: More scattered showers will push into our area, although thunderstorm chances will be much lower. Besides that, winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, about ten degrees cooler-than-average. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. High: 64.

