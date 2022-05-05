Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 5th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! We are ending the day across our area very nicely as the sun has decided to come out for a little while. This won’t last long though, as a system out west will start bringing in showers to our area later tonight. Off and on showers will continue through the night, but by tomorrow morning, those showers are going to be ramping up and we could start to see some embedded thunderstorms. We do have a marginal risk of severe weather over our area tomorrow associated with those storms. The biggest risk will be damaging winds and large hail, but we never underestimate the potential of a tornado, even though in this case the risk is extremely low. The strongest storms are forecast to be east of I79, and between 10 am and 5 pm. There will be a bit of a break from the showers, but starting overnight Friday, showers will begin again and last all the way through Saturday. With all that rain, there will be the chance of some isolated flooding, particularly if multiple thunderstorms have moved over the same area. The heaviest rain will be more toward our southern counties, where they could see over 2″. For the rest of the weekend, Mother’s Day is looking better. There will still be clouds around, but the rain will be out of here. For next week, we are looking really nice with temperatures rising into the 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Intermittent showers: High: 57

Friday: Thunderstorms: High 73

Saturday: Showers: High 73

Sunday: Mostly cloudy: High 62

