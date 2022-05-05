Lowell Wayne Weaver, 88, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Lowell was born in Weston on February 22, 1934, a son of the late Ernie Lee Weaver and Bessie Mae Harper Weaver. He was also preceded in death by one son, Christopher Lowell Weaver; and five brothers: Quinton Weaver, Leonard “Toddy” Weaver, Robert “Bob” Weaver, James “Jim” Weaver, and Joseph “Skip” Weaver. On October 10, 2015, he married the love of his life Beaulah Druentta Goff. Together they shared the last six years and she will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Lowell are his three children: Leslie Kim Weaver Annonio and husband, David, of Morgantown, Linda Sue Weaver of Jane Lew, Stephen Weaver and wife, Patty, of Weston; ten grandchildren: David Annonio (Sierra), Ben Tucci (Karly), Andrea Tucci, Dio Tucci, Vincent Nash (Kendra), Chelsea Nash Pickens (Kyle), Heather Horner, Keith Weaver (Erica), Tyler Weaver, and Christopher Weaver; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one sister, Elizabeth Ruble of Jane Lew. Lowell graduated from Weston High School in 1952. Following graduation, Lowell proudly served in the United States Army and devoted over twenty years to the National Guard. He retired as a Post Master from the Bridgeport Post Office. Lowell was a member of the Jane Lew United Methodist Church where he volunteered his time at the church soup kitchen. He was a member of the Weston Masonic Lodge #10. Lowell loved gardening and camping. In his free-time, he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing Spruce Knob Lake. Most of all, Lowell cherished time spent with his family. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on. Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston formerly Weston Masonic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Lowell Wayne Weaver and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

