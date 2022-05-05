Man accused of having drugs, numerous weapons around toddler

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he had drugs and numerous bladed weapons in a home with a toddler.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in Salem to assist with a probation arrest on March 29, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, the report says probation officers had two men in custody, one of whom was Delbert Davis, Sr., 46, of Salem, with a two-year-old toddler in the apartment.

Authorities said they found a “sizeable quantity” of marijuana in addition to a chamber-loaded firearm in an unsecured lockbox and knives, axes and swords around the apartment, some of which were unsheathed and within access of the child.

Davis has been charged with child neglect and is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.