New roof put on Hazel’s House for Hope

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just days after the roof was blown off Hazel’s House for Hope in Morgantown, progress has been made on the repairs.

Two local businesses helped get the roof back on within 48 hours.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom says their help has been crutial.

“The community immediately came together. You had March-Westin who realized they need to put a roof back on, Ron Lytle Construction said ‘hey we have extra roofing would you like to use it?’ So, immediately those two worked together and got the roof back on,” said Bloom.

It wasn’t just those two companies that stepped up.

Many in the area helped out including the county commission which used $10,000 from its damage relief fund.

“We contacted the school system, they got a bus to take the people out to Hotel M. Then we had the Salvation Army cooking meals, we had the community kitchen, Pantry Plus More donating food. people, everybody came together.”

The power was also just turned back on but, there are still challenges left said Bloom.

“Is there going to be mold? To dry things out and to re-do all the rooms again, that’s going to take an amount of time. How much? we don’t know.”

Although they aren’t sure when the building will be ready for people to move back into, there is a possible deadline looming.

“We can’t put them back in hotel rooms because we got graduation coming up. All the hotels are booked. So, we are hoping this window will give us that opportunity and maybe we have to revamp the first and second floor as a triage area for a certain amount of time,” said Bloom.

Bloom said work continues on the building.

He hopes the doors will be fully open in the next few weeks but, nothing is certain.

