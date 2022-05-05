New WIC income guidelines announced for West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR announced new income eligibility guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $51,338 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $2,313 from last year.

“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director. “WIC provides nutrition services to more than 33,000 West Virginia families to keep them healthy and informed about good food choices.”

West Virginia WIC serves 75% of all babies born in West Virginia.

Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.

The new income guidelines are the following:

If the household size is 1, Gross Income Weekly: $484 Gross Income Monthly: $2,096 Gross Income Yearly: $25,142

If the household size is 2, Gross Income Weekly: $652 Gross Income Monthly: $2,823 Gross Income Yearly: $33,874

If the household size is 3, Gross Income Weekly: $820 Gross Income Monthly: $3,551 Gross Income Yearly: $42,606

If the household size is 4, Gross Income Weekly: $988 Gross Income Monthly: $4,279 Gross Income Yearly: $51,338

For each additional family member, add Gross Income Weekly: $168 Gross Income Monthly: $728 Gross Income Yearly: $8,732



WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods and offers virtual certification and benefit issuance, as well as virtual nutrition services and breastfeeding education.

