New WIC income guidelines announced for West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR announced new income eligibility guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $51,338 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $2,313 from last year.
“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director. “WIC provides nutrition services to more than 33,000 West Virginia families to keep them healthy and informed about good food choices.”
West Virginia WIC serves 75% of all babies born in West Virginia.
Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.
The new income guidelines are the following:
- If the household size is 1,
- Gross Income Weekly: $484
- Gross Income Monthly: $2,096
- Gross Income Yearly: $25,142
- If the household size is 2,
- Gross Income Weekly: $652
- Gross Income Monthly: $2,823
- Gross Income Yearly: $33,874
- If the household size is 3,
- Gross Income Weekly: $820
- Gross Income Monthly: $3,551
- Gross Income Yearly: $42,606
- If the household size is 4,
- Gross Income Weekly: $988
- Gross Income Monthly: $4,279
- Gross Income Yearly: $51,338
- For each additional family member, add
- Gross Income Weekly: $168
- Gross Income Monthly: $728
- Gross Income Yearly: $8,732
WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods and offers virtual certification and benefit issuance, as well as virtual nutrition services and breastfeeding education.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.