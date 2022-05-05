Advertisement

“No hair, don’t care!”

Buckhannon teacher shaves head to raise money for coworker with breast cancer
By John Blashke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students and staff at Buckhannon Academy are coming together to help one of their own

Elementary school students raised over $9,000 in just 10 days.

It’s to help Kirsten Coit-Fetty, a school counselor battling breast cancer.

But there was a catch...

If the students raised the money, their music teacher Braden Hoffman would have to shave his head. He’s been growing his hair out for 4 years.

Hoffman says he did this as a lesson to his students that something seemingly as insignificant as a head of hair can make all the difference in the world to someone.

“Oh I was ready for it I was very much ready for it,” said Hoffman. “I was planning to do this since February when Mrs. Fetty first had to take her leave -- I thought what can I do to help? And I thought what can I do to give and hair? And it was the easiest and most obvious choice for me I’ve been telling the kids it was a no brainer.”

Fetty was overwhelmed by the support and showed her appreciation by thanking all of the students personally.

