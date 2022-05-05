North Marion uses late lead to defeat University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though University tied it up in the fourth inning, North Marion was able to use a late-game surge to defeat the Hawks.

Cody Malnik pitched four innings for the Huskies, allowing three hits and two walks but striking out seven.

University fell to North Marion in one of its final regular season games of the year, 8-4.

