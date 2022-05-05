Advertisement

North Marion uses late lead to defeat University

Huskies score three runs in sixth and seventh innings to secure win
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though University tied it up in the fourth inning, North Marion was able to use a late-game surge to defeat the Hawks.

Cody Malnik pitched four innings for the Huskies, allowing three hits and two walks but striking out seven.

University fell to North Marion in one of its final regular season games of the year, 8-4.

