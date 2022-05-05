Notre Dame uses the Force to breeze past Parkersburg Catholic on Senior Night

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Force was with Notre Dame baseball Wednesday for Star Wars and Senior Night.

The Fighting Irish got out to a 3-0 start over Parkersburg Catholic from a Gene Hutchinson inside the park home run.

Hutchinson would come up clutch again in the third inning with an inside the park grand slam, increasing the score to 12-0.

Notre Dame defeated Parkersburg Catholic 16-3.

Live preview of Notre Dame Star Wars Night

