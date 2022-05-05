Advertisement

Notre Dame uses the Force to breeze past Parkersburg Catholic on Senior Night

Fighting Irish host Star Wars Night for May the Fourth
Notre Dame baseball
Notre Dame baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Force was with Notre Dame baseball Wednesday for Star Wars and Senior Night.

The Fighting Irish got out to a 3-0 start over Parkersburg Catholic from a Gene Hutchinson inside the park home run.

Hutchinson would come up clutch again in the third inning with an inside the park grand slam, increasing the score to 12-0.

Notre Dame defeated Parkersburg Catholic 16-3.

