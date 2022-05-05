Notre Dame uses the Force to breeze past Parkersburg Catholic on Senior Night
Fighting Irish host Star Wars Night for May the Fourth
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Force was with Notre Dame baseball Wednesday for Star Wars and Senior Night.
The Fighting Irish got out to a 3-0 start over Parkersburg Catholic from a Gene Hutchinson inside the park home run.
Hutchinson would come up clutch again in the third inning with an inside the park grand slam, increasing the score to 12-0.
Notre Dame defeated Parkersburg Catholic 16-3.
