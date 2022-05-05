Part of Kingwood Pike shut down due to structure fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Kingwood Pike in Monongalia County shut down Wednesday evening due to a structure fire, officials tell 5 News.

Just southeast of Morgantown, the road surrounding 2796 Kingwood Pike shut down at 8:03 p.m., according to Monongalia County Emergency Services.

As for the structure fire itself, officials say it is under control, but the road is still closed.

There is no word on injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.