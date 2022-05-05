Advertisement

Part of Kingwood Pike shut down due to structure fire

2796 Kingwood Pike
May. 4, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Kingwood Pike in Monongalia County shut down Wednesday evening due to a structure fire, officials tell 5 News.

Just southeast of Morgantown, the road surrounding 2796 Kingwood Pike shut down at 8:03 p.m., according to Monongalia County Emergency Services.

As for the structure fire itself, officials say it is under control, but the road is still closed.

There is no word on injuries.

