Pixar writer to speak at D&E Commencement

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College alumnus and Pixar writer Jason Headley will return to his alma mater to deliver the Commencement address to the class of 2022 on Saturday, May 7.

Two ceremonies are planned, one at 10 a.m. for students in nursing, education and sport science, and natural science, and one at 1 p.m. for students in social science, business, humanities and creative arts.

“D&E is excited to welcome our own Jason Headley ‘96 back to campus as we celebrate our newest graduates,” said President Chris A. Wood. “As D&E was so influential in the success Jason has experienced, we have high expectations that these past years on the D&E campus have prepared our new graduates for fulfilling lives and careers. Saturday will be a great day to be a Senator!”

Headley’s speech will center on the Davis & Elkins College experience.

“I’m focusing my address on the uniqueness of knowing exactly what it’s like to graduate from this exact college, in this exact auditorium,” Headley said. “And on the challenge of offering advice that won’t be utterly forgotten the moment I stop talking, if not before.”

Returning to campus to address graduates will bring special meaning to Headley, he says.

“As it grows closer, it’s beginning to dawn on me how special this is,” Headley said. “I haven’t been back on campus in over a decade, so that alone will be a real cascade of sense memory.”

Headley graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1996 with degrees in environmental science and political science. His chosen career took a different direction. He co-wrote Pixar’s “Lightyear” and “Onward,” and has multiple other credits to his name.

