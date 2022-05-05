Advertisement

Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as an adult in S. Carolina school killing

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

