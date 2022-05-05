Advertisement

Red Cross receives donation of emergency vehicle

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The local Red Cross is going to be getting around a lot easier.

On Thursday in Bridgeport, Antero Resources donated an emergency vehicle to them.

The van will help speed up the process of getting blood across the state lines.

With the need for blood higher than ever, the Red Cross says this new community emergency vehicle will be a big help.

“The fleet vehicle will be used to transport our blood drive staff equipment to blood drives throughout our chapters and our region. Antero Resources has generously donated the money for this vehicle,” said Ryan Edsall, Account Manager of Donor Services.

Anyone looking to donate to the Red Cross can call or click here.

