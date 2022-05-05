Advertisement

Robert C. Byrd run rules Elkins en route to continuing on in sectional play

Flying Eagles scored 12 runs in three innings
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd was up 12-0 by the end of the third inning against Elkins and the score would hold through the fifth.

Fran Alvaro only pitched two innings, likely in preparation for Thursday night’s game with Liberty now on the schedule with the win.

Alyssa Dunn made a diving catch to end the game and send the Flying Eagles onward through Class AA Region II Section 1.

