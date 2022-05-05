Stemple tosses perfect game in University’s 8-0 rout of Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Autumn Stemple reigned supreme in the circle for the Hawks in University’s 8-0 sectional win over Bridgeport.

Stemple pitched all five innings, striking out 13 batters and allowing zero hits, runs or walks.

Bridgeport faces Buckhannon-Upshur Thursday night, hoping to avoid elimination.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.