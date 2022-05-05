Advertisement

Worthington mayor to resign, town official says

Jessica Specht, the Worthington town recorder, tells 5 News Mayor Connie Buchanan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Worthington, WV
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County mayor is set to resign, a town official said.

Specht said she is currently serving as acting mayor.

A special meeting is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Worthington Town Hall.

A motion to accept a resignation letter is on the agenda.

For months, the town of roughly 150 people has been embroiled in controversy regarding allegations of misconduct by Buchanan and other town officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the town hall in March.

Sheriff Jimmy Riffle says there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations, but no arrests have been made. He said it’s unclear how long the investigation may take.

Deputies were called to town hall again in April on reports of a larceny, with dispatchers saying someone called in reporting documents or other items had been removed from the mayors office.

5 News will have a reporter at Friday’s meeting, stick with us for updates.

