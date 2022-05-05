WV GHSP reminds drivers to ‘move over’ to protect law enforcement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every day, law enforcement officers and other first responders put their lives on the line to keep Americans safe.

One of the most dangerous parts of their job is stepping out on the roadside, whether for a crash investigation, a stranded motorist, or a traffic citation. One of the most sobering statistics about the dangerous nature of their jobs is that there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents since 2017.

In order to bring more awareness to this issue, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the word to all motorists: Move Over. It’s the Law. This campaign will be held May 6-8, 2022.

Every State has enacted “Move Over” laws to protect law enforcement officers and first responders. These laws require drivers to slow down and, if safe to do so, move over when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated.

“Moving Over is the easiest thing drivers can do to keep our first responders safe,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

GHSP Director Bob Tipton stressed the importance of this national awareness campaign.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the consequences of what can happen to first responders when they are working on our roadsides, in the crash earlier this week, during which a Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck and injured,” Tipton said.

