Bridgeport PD closing in on solving string of vandalisms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is still investigating an incident that happened early Monday morning that appears to be intentional.

Interim Police Chief Mark Rogers says that morning, the department responded to a call that a vehicle had been hit on Route 50 near Maple Lake.

When officers arrived, Chief Rogers says they discovered other vehicles in the area with similar damage.

Rogers told 5 News he is still unsure about the motive behind the crimes, but they have an idea.

“We believe that this is an act of vandalism by whether it is an individual or individuals,” Rogers said.

Rogers adds they have narrowed down the area of where they believe the suspect or suspects are.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.