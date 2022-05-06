Bridgeport’s Bender signs with Concord women’s soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a storied career with the Bridgeport girls’ soccer program, Ally Bender is headed to the Mountain East Conference.

Bender signed with Concord University where she expects to play defense for the Mountain Lions. She’s ready for the demands of college due to what was expected from her from Indians’ head coach Sam McKinney.

“He definitely pushed me. I think that’s going to prepare me for Concord considering the intensity there is very high,” Bender said. “That coach [at Concord] expects a lot from you, just as Sam does. He expects a lot from me.”

Bender reeled in the accolades in 2021 - Big 10 Conference Player of the Year, Class AAA Region I Player of the Year and Class AAA first team all-state just to name a few. Despite the honors, Bender knows her work is cut out for her once she gets to Athens.

“Everyone [at Concord] is just as good as you, if not a lot better than you,” Bender said. “I definitely have a lot of training to do.”

