Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling
Stewart to continue her education and athletic career at the next level
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart has signed to continue her education and athletic career on the collegiate stage.
The Cee Bee will head south to Davis & Elkins College to join their Acro & Tumbling team this fall.
Stewart received scholarships for both her academic and athletic efforts.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.