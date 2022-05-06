Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart has signed to continue her education and athletic career on the collegiate stage.

The Cee Bee will head south to Davis & Elkins College to join their Acro & Tumbling team this fall.

Stewart received scholarships for both her academic and athletic efforts.

