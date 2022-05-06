COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases above 1,000 for the first time in weeks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia are above 1,000 for the first time in several weeks.

Active cases are currently at 1,114 cases, the highest number in weeks.

While active cases are on the rise, 48 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are still “green” on the DHHR map, indicating a low transmission rate.

As of Friday, there are 100 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the highest in over three weeks.

There are 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Of the hospitalizations, two are pediatric cases. There is one pediatric case of COVID-19 in the ICU.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (76), Boone (12), Braxton (1), Brooke (14), Cabell (90), Calhoun (6), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (11), Hancock (22), Hardy (1), Harrison (38), Jackson (4), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (119), Lewis (8), Lincoln (9), Logan (28), Marion (36), Marshall (22), Mason (6), McDowell (9), Mercer (18), Mineral (3), Mingo (7), Monongalia (64), Monroe (15), Morgan (8), Nicholas (13), Ohio (47), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (9), Preston (20), Putnam (45), Raleigh (81), Randolph (13), Ritchie (3), Roane (10), Summers (5), Taylor (15), Tucker (6), Tyler (3), Upshur (19), Wayne (20), Webster (3), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (18), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.