Doddridge County wins Class A Region II Section 2 title

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s road through Class A Region II Section 2 took grit and a whole lot of base running.

The Bulldogs put up 19 runs in Thursday night’s sectional championship again South Harrison, only allowing one from the Hawks.

With the sectional title, Doddridge County advances to Class A Region II play.

