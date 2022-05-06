Advertisement

Doddridge County wins Class A Region II Section 2 title

Defeats South Harrison 19-1 to advance to regionals
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s road through Class A Region II Section 2 took grit and a whole lot of base running.

The Bulldogs put up 19 runs in Thursday night’s sectional championship again South Harrison, only allowing one from the Hawks.

With the sectional title, Doddridge County advances to Class A Region II play.

