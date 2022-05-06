East Fairmont baseball gearing up for sectional rivalry matchup

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont baseball completed its regular season this week and now the Bees turn their eyes to the postseason. Their first matchup of sectionals is bound to be intense - a classic East vs. West rivalry game.

“Towards the beginning of the year we were making some errors costing us some runs and games. We really started to focus on the defensive side and limit our errors and we get better results,” junior Connor Tingler said. “Have fun and get out there beat West, beat anyone that we play. That’s it.”

The Bees only have four seniors on the team, so there’s a lot of promise in the underclassmen on the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, obviously. Not a lot of seniors,” senior Clay Hershberger said. “We just got to stay aggressive and everyone’s anxious to get into it and get into sectionals and get going.”

East Fairmont went 12-14 in the regular season, citing issues with errors and batting in the losses. Despite the struggles, they’re a close team.

“We just have a lot of fun on the field. We don’t take it too serious. I mean, obviously we take it serious but have fun with it,” junior Conner Graffius. “You always play like it’s your last day. Just give it your all, 100 percent.”

With sectionals around the corner, the Bees are looking to perform their best while making the most of every game.

“It’s definitely bonded real well, almost like a family with these guys,” junior Joey Alvaro said. “Going to be sad to see the seniors go, but we’re definitely helping out the younger guys.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.