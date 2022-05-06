Advertisement

East Fairmont baseball gearing up for sectional rivalry matchup

Bees face Fairmont Senior on Tuesday
East Fairmont baseball
East Fairmont baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont baseball completed its regular season this week and now the Bees turn their eyes to the postseason. Their first matchup of sectionals is bound to be intense - a classic East vs. West rivalry game.

“Towards the beginning of the year we were making some errors costing us some runs and games. We really started to focus on the defensive side and limit our errors and we get better results,” junior Connor Tingler said. “Have fun and get out there beat West, beat anyone that we play. That’s it.”

The Bees only have four seniors on the team, so there’s a lot of promise in the underclassmen on the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, obviously. Not a lot of seniors,” senior Clay Hershberger said. “We just got to stay aggressive and everyone’s anxious to get into it and get into sectionals and get going.”

East Fairmont went 12-14 in the regular season, citing issues with errors and batting in the losses. Despite the struggles, they’re a close team.

“We just have a lot of fun on the field. We don’t take it too serious. I mean, obviously we take it serious but have fun with it,” junior Conner Graffius. “You always play like it’s your last day. Just give it your all, 100 percent.”

With sectionals around the corner, the Bees are looking to perform their best while making the most of every game.

“It’s definitely bonded real well, almost like a family with these guys,” junior Joey Alvaro said. “Going to be sad to see the seniors go, but we’re definitely helping out the younger guys.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Marley Washenitz signs with Pittsburgh Women's Basketball
Marley Washenitz makes it official with Pitt women’s basketball
Clay-Battelle's Kyndra Stewart signs with D & E Arco & Tumbling
Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling
Doddridge County softball
Doddridge County wins Class A Region II Section 2 title
Robert C. Byrd softball
Robert C. Byrd stays alive in the postseason with win over Liberty