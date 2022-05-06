Experts says baby formula shortage is far from over

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Formula shelves are running low, and experts say there is still no end in sight.

Retailers have been struggling to stock formula since Abbott Nutrition’s formula was recalled in February. This, backpacked with the product strain from the pandemic, resulted in a national formula shortage.

Meanwhile, companies like Gerber and Perrigo have had to ramp up production to try and meet supply needs.

Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutritional Services for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), says there are working diligently to get mothers and children what they need; however, she says she doesn’t see the issue getting resolved anytime soon.

“As production and supply and demand are all, you know, tied together, what happens or what we see are certain products will make rebounds, and there are still some that are lagging,” she explained. “It’ll probably be an ongoing issue that those of us servicing this population are going to experience for quite some time.”

Staats works with Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants and says no child enrolled in the program has gone without formula in the seven months they have been dealing with the shortage. She says there are coordinating with retailers and out-of-state formula warehouses to find alternative products.

WVDHHR is now having to warn people against panic buying. Additionally, WIC participants are not allowed to purchase their full formula benefit of nine cans. They are asked to only purchase two to three at a time.

