Flood Watch in effect for parts of North-Central West Virginia today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flood Watch is in effect for the northernmost counties of NCWV this afternoon.

The counties affected included Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Tucker counties.

This comes as showers and thunderstorms could produce enough rainfall to create excessive runoff. The runoff could cause flooding in small creeks and streams, low-lying areas, and other flood-prone locations, along with areas of poor drainage and urban areas.

Make sure to stay updated with 5 News or the National Weather Service for more information. And if you see an area that is flooded, avoid it. Turn around, don’t drown!

