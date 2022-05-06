Flower prices on the rise ahead of Mother’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a story we’ve heard a million times before, prices on the rise.

This time its the annual gift for Mother’s Day, flowers.

Florists like Barbara Vance and Laura Templeton from “All Season Florist & Gift” say this is their busiest time of year.

“Everybody has a mother. Everybody doesn’t have a girlfriend for valentine’s day but, everyone has a mother so, they like to send something for their mothers.”

Whether you’ve already bought your flowers or you’re doing some last minute shopping you may have noticed prices for those flowers going through the roof.

“The supply’s not there that we used to get so, even some of the plants in the greenhouse are unavailable,” said Templeton

They said their supplier is having trouble getting the seeds for their flowers and they’ve even had to raise their prices because of this.

“It does cost more that’s for sure. It went up a little but people are still picking,” said Vance.

They aren’t the only ones dealing with this problem.

Many area florists are dealing with rising prices on everything from bouquet supplies to the flowers themselves.

“Mary’s Rose of Sharon” in Nutter Fort said some supplies they order have risen by $65.

They used to charge $3 for a carnation now, they are being forced to charged $10.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.