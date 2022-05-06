Advertisement

Free youth football camps coming to Mylan Park this summer

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Country Roads Trust, the Name, Image and Likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes, is partnering with Diversified Energy to host two free football camps for elementary and middle school aged kids on Monday, June 13 at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., WVU quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends will instruct those registered for the Diversified Energy Youth Football Camp. From 2-5 p.m., Mountaineer linemen, linebackers and defensive backs will lead campers.

“I’ve collaborated with Diversified Energy on several community tie-ins over the years and this camp – free to kids from around the state – will be one of the more fun and engaging ones we’ve done,” said Stephen Ford, COO of the Country Roads Trust. “Rusty Hutson and his team at Diversified strive to positively impact youth across the state and region and this event will certainly accomplish that goal.”

Ford stresses the camps – the largest Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for Mountaineer athletes so far – will be all about fun.

Autographs will be available at each session’s end, and campers will receive a mini football for those autographs as well as a T-shirt, water bottle and drawstring backpack.

Those wishing to attend the early session can click here to register.

Those wishing to attend the second session can click here to register.

Among those scheduled to attend the first session are Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Justin Johnson, Sam James, Garrett Greene, Mike O’Laughlin, Brian Polendey, Lyn-J Dixon, William Crowder, Tony Mathis Jr., Kaden Prather and Jarel Williams.

Among those slated to participate in the second session are Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester, Dante Stills, Zeiqui Lawton, Sean Martin, Lance Dixon, Lee Kpogba, Charles Woods, Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Exree Loe.

