House Call: Deep Vein Thrombosis Pt. 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. In the final part of our two part series, Brenda Conch, RN, MSN, director of Clinical Education at UHC, joins us to talk about Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).
1). What are the signs and symptoms of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)?
The most common signs and symptoms are combinations of the following:
- New swelling of your arm or leg
- Pain or tenderness you cannot explain
- Skin that is warm to the touch
- Redness or discoloration of the skin
Recognized in time, DVT can be treated. If you think you have signs or symptoms, contact your doctor.
2). What are the signs and symptoms of a Pulmonary Embolism (PE), which travels to the lungs?
The most common signs and symptoms are combinations of:
- Shortness of breath you cannot explain
- Chest pain, especially when you take deep breaths
- Coughing up blood
- Feeling lightheaded or fainting
Recognized in time, PE can be treated. If you think you have signs or symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Left untreated, PE can result in death.
3). How can I prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)?
- Get up and move after sitting or lying down for long periods of time.
- Move your lower legs while seated on long trips.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Know your family history of blood clots.
- Make sure you tell your healthcare provider if you have other risk factors for DVT.
