John Joseph “Ruff” Patrick, 90, of Baxter Community passed away on Thursday, May 05, 2022 at Genesis Health Care Tygart Center. He was born on March 15, 1932 in Shallmar, Maryland a son of the late Adam C. and Elizabeth Course Patrick. John proudly served his country from 1950-1952 in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked as a carpenter for North Central Builders. He was an avid fisherman. He is survived by one son John Joseph Patrick, Jr. and his wife Donna of Glenford, Ohio; two daughters Cathy Lynn Fetty of Fairmont and Denise Bourne and her husband Dave of Winter Garden, Florida; seven grandchildren Amy Hill, Amber Fetty, Wesley Bourne, Adam Bourne, Shelby Bartlett, John Patrick III, and Whitney Patrick; eleven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Jean Hyatt Patrick; one brother Charles Patrick; five sisters Betty Stanley, Bessie Kemp, Mary Gower, Virginia Carpenter and Catherine Tracy. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Page officiating. Burial will follow at McCurdysville Cemetery where full military honors we be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

