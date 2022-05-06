Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system is lifting in today, bringing plenty of moisture and some instability. As a result, throughout the morning and afternoon, a first round of rain moves in as the warm front lifts in. Then we get a brief break in the early-afternoon, but by late-afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms push in. It won’t be until after 8 PM that we get another break from the rain. Some showers and storms could come with heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail, even though the chance is small. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of isolated, short-lived storms producing severe conditions. Stronger storms are expected in southern West Virginia and south of the state. So if heading out today, make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads, and tighten down any outdoor items to account for gusty winds. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall expect a warm, stormy day. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with rain showers moving into the area. Most of these rain showers will be light, depending on where the center of low-pressure, which will be somewhere in West Virginia, is. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s a cloudy night, with some rain. More scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm take place tomorrow afternoon, so we expect more soggy conditions in some areas. It won’t be until about 8 PM that any leftover rain is gone. Between today and tomorrow, rainfall totals will be well over an inch in some areas, with some areas seeing up to 2″, which means slick roads and maybe even isolated flooding, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with northeasterly winds of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be dreary and cloudy.

Then on Sunday, the rain moves east, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. This allows temperatures to rise back into the upper-60s. So Mother’s Day will be okay. Next week, temperatures rise back into the upper-70s, and skies will be mostly sunny, So next week starts off on a nice note. In short, today and tomorrow will be rainy, with storms, Mother’s Day will be nice, and next week will be warm and sunny.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Heavy rain showers this morning, then we transition to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, soggy day, with thunderstorms. High: 71.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers overnight, so it will be a soggy night. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a mild, rainy night. Low: 50.

Saturday: Rain showers push in during the morning, lasting into the afternoon as well. So the day starts with soggy conditions in some areas. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph. And temperatures will be in the mid-50s, about 15 degrees below-average. Overall, expect a cool, rainy afternoon. Overnight, the rain leaves, leaving behind cloudy skies. High: 56.

Sunday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, much warmer than tomorrow. Overall, Mother’s Day will be okay, so go outside if you can. High: 64.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.