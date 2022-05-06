Justice pledges state’s support for proposed I-79 interchange in Mon. Co.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that he is pledging the State of West Virginia’s full support for a proposed project to construct a new interchange off of I-79 in the Harmony Grove area near Morgantown.

The interchange would serve the new Morgantown Industrial Park and other businesses and homes in the Harmony Grove area of Monongalia County, just south of Westover.

“Morgantown and all of north central West Virginia is a region of our state that continues to grow like crazy. This project to reshape I-79 is a large but necessary undertaking to provide convenient access to the industrial park and other areas where business is flourishing more than ever before,” Gov. Justice said. “These upgrades would also add an element of safety for motorists who use this high-traffic corridor, especially local residents who travel on the interstate every day. For those reasons, I’m incredibly proud to put all of my support behind this proposed project, and I pledge to do everything in my power to see that it becomes a reality.”

In October 2020, the WVDOT entered into an agreement with private developer and MIP owner Enrout Properties to allow the company to explore the feasibility of building a new interchange off of I-79. Enrout agreed to prepare a justification report, environmental document, and design study, at no cost to the WVDOT, exploring the proposed new interstate access.

As part of the 2020 agreement, the Monongalia County Commission would reimburse the WVDOT over a number of years, using funds that might be generated by the county’s Tax Increment Finance District in that area.

According to Gov. Justice, Morgantown Industrial Park is located within 500 miles of 40% of the U.S. population and is situated directly between I-79 and I-68.

“It’s as simple as ‘location, location, location,’ Gov. Justice said. “Convenient access is one of the very first things that businesses look for when determining where to build, which is exactly why I said we needed to focus on major infrastructure projects like this one when I first came up with the phrase, ‘Roads To Prosperity.’”

Mountaintop Beverage, a food and beverage packaging company, is already committed to the site, building an approximately 300,000-square-foot packaging facility in the park.

During a subcommittee hearing of the United States Senate Appropriations Committee last week to review the FY2023 budget request for the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia asked USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to approve the proposed Harmony Grove Interchange.

“I didn’t want to leave this opportunity unchecked for me. Senator Manchin and David McKinley and I wrote you a letter just recently asking you to review and approve the interchange justification report for the Harmony Grove Interchange on I-79 near Morgantown,” Sen. Capito said during the hearing.

