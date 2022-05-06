Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 6th, 2022

The flood threat continues into tomorrow!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone! What a way to end the week. We were talking about the expected weather last night and we knew there would be a flood risk, but initially, we were looking at thunderstorms bringing more windy conditions. Flood watches were issued early today, and continue through tomorrow morning. Areas to the southwest of us have already received over 3″ of rain, and cities like Huntington have been dealing with exceptional flooding. This evening we may see a bit of a break from the heavier rain, but after midnight expect to see those showers kick back in. A break is not expected until tomorrow afternoon when the storm starts to pull away to the east. For Mother’s Day were expecting to see the sun finally start coming back with temperatures in the lower 60s. Then for the rest of the week we are looking at plentiful sunshine with temperatures rising into the 80s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers and continued flood risk: Low 50

Saturday: Showers: High 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 63

Monday: Sunny: High 72

