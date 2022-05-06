Man arrested for allegedly opening fire on officers in Salem

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested Thursday on several attempted murder charges after he opened fire on several officers.

Richard America, III, 44, allegedly brandished an AR-15 rifle at his stepson and a friend earlier in the afternoon, according to WVSP Captain Maddy.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the home based on the fact that America is a person prohibited of possessing firearms.

Later in the evening, officers traveled to the home to serve the warrant and America allegedly opened fire on the officers as they approached the home.

Captain Maddy said officers coordinated backup and called out the WVSP Special Response Team who responded to the scene along with units from the Doddridge and Harrison County Sheriff’s Departments and West Union City Police Departments.

America eventually surrendered and has been charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment and six counts of Attempted Murder.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

America is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

