Man’s body recovered after being swept away by high water

UPDATE 5/6/22 @ 7:15 p.m.

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The body of a man who was swept away Friday morning while operating a farm tractor along Kilgore Creek Road in Milton has been recovered, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

Denver Edmunds, 63, of Milton, was the victim, according to the sheriff.

Crews were on the scene much of the day searching for Edmunds, including members of the sheriff’s department, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Bob and Wanda Morrison say Edmunds worked on a farm for their nephew, and they’d gotten to know him well.

“He was a swell guy, so friendly, and he always had something good to say,” Wanda said. “He will sure be missed. It’s very troubling. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“It shocked me, knowing the kind of guy he is, outgoing all the time, working, and this happened. It just knocks the daylights out of you,” Bob said.

They say Edmunds was a retired truck driver and loved spending his retirement working with the cattle on their nephew’s farm.

They say Edmunds lived in the Dry Ridge area of Milton.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of Kilgore Creek Road in Milton is closed to traffic Friday afternoon as the search for a man presumed missing is underway, our crew at the scene says.

The fire marshal has that part of Kilgore Creek Road closed.

Neighbors say a little before 10 a.m., a man who was working in the area couldn’t be found, and it’s feared he may have been swept under the high water.

Crews with the Milton Fire Department are at the scene.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirms the man is still missing. His agency is handling the case.

Neighbors say the man who went missing does not live on the road but was at a property working. They say it appears the water has receded several feet since it reached its peak.

A member of the Milton Fire Department said they were going to get equipment to help with the search.

