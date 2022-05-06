Marion County residents celebrate National Day of Prayer

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County residents gathered at Palatine Park in Fairmont to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

The coordinator of Marion County’s event, Kandice Nuzum, said they had a difficult time making the arrangements to hold the event at the park.

Nuzum told the crowd that a member of Marion County’s government said they were not allowed to hold religious events at the park. However, Nuzum pushed forward.

“I contacted Patrick Morrisey, and he sent back a letter and said that is not permitted and so they said we’ll open the park to an area,” she said.

However, they were still unable to use the amphitheater as they had wanted to.

Different religious groups in the county had representatives from their churches share their petitions and prayers.

In addition, to spoken prayer, they had a live band rejoicing through song.

