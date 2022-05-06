Marley Washenitz makes it official with Pitt women’s basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a multi-year recruiting journey, Marley Washenitz has made it official, signing to the University of Pittsburgh women’s basketball team on Friday afternoon.

“When Pitt offered me I think it’s when I really felt the emotions, because I knew there was more people out there there were more opportunities that I could take advantage of so I’m just very grateful for those opportunities from all colleges and coaching staffs because I couldn’t be here today without them,” Washenitz said.

The group of players Washenitz will be joining has excited her in recent weeks, joining familiar faces that she has played with throughout her basketball career.

“We have a crew that I’m already familiar with and that I’m friends with already so it think it’s gonna make the adjustment a lot easier, especially because I’m coming into somewhere new, new faces, a new environment so I think that’s gonna make it easier and I think it’s gonna show on the court because we have been friends and we’ve built relationships and you know all of them are great players on and off the court,” Washenitz said.

The two-time Mary Ostrowski Player of the Year award winner has been spending the last few months training in Naples, Florida, working to get on the same level as those who have years on her within the collegiate system.

