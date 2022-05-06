Advertisement

Morgantown boys’ lacrosse gearing up for postseason with strong desire to win

Mohigans sit at 13-3 entering playoffs
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys’ lacrosse kicks off the postseason Friday, hosting Fairmont Senior for a rematch of a contest from early in the season.

The Polar Bears won the first meeting between the two teams in 2022, and with that in mind, Morgantown wants to flip the script.

“We’re on a good streak and we want to get them back, so I think we’re going to bring our A-game and we’ll hope for the best,” junior defender Carter Wilson said. “I like winning. We’re a winning program.”

Over the course of the season, the Mohigans have grown in technical and cultural aspects, improving their passing and catching at the same time as their team chemistry.

“We’re trying to push each other and our teammates as hard as we can go,” senior midfielder Adonte Shepard said. “We’re really just trying to pass our limits and grow and be better here at the end of the season.”

The Polar Bear-Mohigan matchup marks the first round of playoffs within the WVSLA Division I playoffs, with the winner set to face either Spring Mills or University in the semifinals.

“Win or go home, we have to win. There’s nothing to lose. Just lay it all on the line and we have to play as hard as we can,” senior attacker Preston Harman said. “We all love each other now. Everyone’s best friends on the team. Everyone loves each other. We trust each other and we’ll play for each other as hard as we can.”

