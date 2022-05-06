Robert C. Byrd stays alive in the postseason with win over Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty got out to an early 1-0 lead off an Emma Kyle home run in the first inning, but Robert C. Byrd would not be put in a corner.

Fran Alvaro batted in the Eagles’ first run of the game in the third inning, tying up the score. Avery Childers used an RBI double to pull RCB ahead in the same inning.

Gina Alvaro came up clutch in the fifth with a home run, cementing the win for Byrd.

Lincoln will host RCB Friday at 6 p.m., both teams vying for a spot in the sectional championship against Philip Barbour.

