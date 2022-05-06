Advertisement

State of Preparedness declared for all 55 counties for flooding threat

FILE: Flooding in West Virginia back in 2016
FILE: Flooding in West Virginia back in 2016(whsv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.

The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend.

The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division should the need arise.

Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

