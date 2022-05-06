Worthington mayor officially resigns

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County mayor officially resigned on Friday.

Worthington City Council accepted Connie Buchanan’s resignation during a special meeting at Worthington Town Hall.

Buchanan submitted a letter of resignation on April 27.

Jessica Specht, the Worthington town recorder, will serve as acting mayor until they find another person/solution. She will also continue in her role as town recorder.

For months, the town of roughly 150 people has been embroiled in controversy regarding allegations of misconduct by Buchanan and other town officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the town hall in March.

Sheriff Jimmy Riffle says there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations, but no arrests have been made. He said it’s unclear how long the investigation may take.

Deputies were called to town hall again in April on reports of a larceny, with dispatchers saying someone called in reporting documents or other items had been removed from the mayors office.

