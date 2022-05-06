Advertisement

WVDOH requesting public comments on STIP ammendments

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to review amendments made to the WVDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP.

The STIP document is required under federal law, and shows all planned Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration expenditures for fiscal years 2020 to 2025.

Federal law requires that additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must undergo public review and comment before federal funds can be obligated.

WVDOT is requesting public review of proposed amendments to the approved 2020-2025 STIP.

The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 9 -- Highways by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases above 1,000 for the first time in weeks
Baby formula shortage
Experts says baby formula shortage is far from over
W.Va. small business owner wins national award for first time in state history
W.Va. small business owner wins national award for first time in state history
Jill Scarbro-McLaury
W.Va. small business owner wins national award for first time in state history