BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlotte E. Long, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday evening, May 6, 2022, at the residence of her son Paul in Colfax. She was born in Belington on April 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Roy R. Turner and Beatrice (Wilson) Turner.She was preceded in death by her former husband, John W. Long, on January 15, 2006.They had three children, Gwendolyn Kohut of Bridgeport; Vallerie Snow of Buckhannon; and William Paul Long of Colfax. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Jeff Kesling and his wife Kelley; Brian Kesling and his wife Bridget; Jonathan Snow, Mallory Powell and her husband Derek; Nathan and Spencer Long; and eight great-grandchildren Carrie Roberts and her husband Nick, Chase Sampson, Johnny Ray Kesling; Olivia Kesling; Garrett Powell; Emilia Powell; and Hudson Powell; and a great-great-granddaughter, Winnie Elizabeth Kesling. She is also survived by two foster children that she fostered from 1965 – 1967, Janice and Linda Conner.She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa May Turner, and two brothers, Joseph Turner and Steven David Turner.Charlotte was a graduate of Belington High School. She attended Hammond Methodist Church while she was raising her children. She was a resident of West Palm Beach, FL, where she managed rental properties, retiring and returning to WV in 2004.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022.A service of Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Condolences to the Long Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.