Homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after chase in West Virginia

(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oakland, Md. (WDTV) - A North Carolina man wanted for homicide was arrested in Maryland following a police chase that started in West Virginia.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police were notified by West Virginia police of a vehicle pursuit that was going into Maryland from West Virginia on I-68, according to a release.

West Virginia authorities begun the pursuit after locating Mac Ricardo Lewis, of Deep Run, NC, who was wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant out of Edgecombe County, NC.

Troopers from the McHenry Barrack of the Maryland State Police were able to take Lewis into custody after they say his tires were deflated during the pursuit.

The release says Lewis will be transported to the Garrett County Detention Center pending extradition back to North Carolina.

According to WITN, Lewis is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death on Monday, May 2.

