Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve had a very rainy past couple of days, haven’t we? Much of our area saw about 1.5-2.5 inches of rain throughout the duration of the system, but towards the southern portion of our viewing area some of those totals were getting over 3 inches, and in Weston, the total slightly surpassed 4 inches. That rain is finally over, but we do still have some Flood Warnings in effect, namely:

West Fork River in Clarksburg, until after midnight tonight;

Buckhannon River in Buckhannon, until late tonight;

Mill Creek and tributaries in Mill Creek and Huttonsville, until midnight tonight;

Tygart Valley River at Belington, until late tonight;

Tygart Valley River at Philippi, until late tonight;

Little Kanawha River at Glenville, until tomorrow morning.

Rain has stopped, and now we are left with clouds. These clouds will be clearing overnight tonight, with mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. We may see some valley fog in the early morning, so be sure to drive carefully in the reduced visibility, as some roads may still be flooded, along with trees and power lines obstructing roadways. The rest of the day will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will be below average in the mid-60s. However, temperatures will be on the rise throughout the week, and sunny skies will likely remain all the way through next Saturday. Many of us will be in the 80s as early as midweek.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 41

Tomorrow: AM fog; mostly sunny. High: 63

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 71

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77

