Advertisement

Volunteers help clean up downtown Morgantown

Volunteers cleaned up downtown Morgantown Saturday morning.
Volunteers cleaned up downtown Morgantown Saturday morning.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteers cleaned up downtown Morgantown Saturday morning.

Main Street Morgantown’s Board and Design committee along with the city of Morgantown held the cleanup

The volunteers picked up trash, broken glass, and power-washed the sidewalks.

Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown Barbara Watkins says they want the city to be appealing.

“We really take pride in our downtown. We think it’s a wonderful place to come down and shop and dine. The public does so much for main street Morgantown. We

just want to give back to the community and back it a better place for them,” said Watkins.

She says when the city is clean people will want to come back.

Watkins encourages people to come to downtown Morgantown to shop and dine

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Volunteers stationed in Monongalia county taught individuals about Narcan and how to use it.
Volunteers set up Narcan training stations in Morgantown
Homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after chase in West Virginia
Worthington, WV
Worthington mayor officially resigns
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 6, 2022