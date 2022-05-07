Volunteers help clean up downtown Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteers cleaned up downtown Morgantown Saturday morning.

Main Street Morgantown’s Board and Design committee along with the city of Morgantown held the cleanup

The volunteers picked up trash, broken glass, and power-washed the sidewalks.

Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown Barbara Watkins says they want the city to be appealing.

“We really take pride in our downtown. We think it’s a wonderful place to come down and shop and dine. The public does so much for main street Morgantown. We

just want to give back to the community and back it a better place for them,” said Watkins.

She says when the city is clean people will want to come back.

Watkins encourages people to come to downtown Morgantown to shop and dine

