Volunteers set up Narcan training stations in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteers stationed in Monongalia county taught individuals about Narcan and how to use it.

The Monongalia quick response team set up 11 stations all around Morgantown.

The team showed individuals how to use Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The team’s main goal is to spread awareness about Narcan and get individuals who overdose into treatment.

“Right now we are trying to get it out to the community to let people know this medication is available to give these people a second chance. Sometimes it’s a second

chance third chance fifth chance. Until they’re ready to go to treatment,” said Recovery Specialist Tori Watring.

Watring says you never know when you’ll need the Narcan.

It’s totally free along with the training.

She says an overdose could affect someone you know and it’s important to have the training.

“Narcan has saved many lives and given their parents back. Their families, daughters, and sons. We just want to people to know it’s here. It’s better to carry it and not

need it than to need it and not have it,” said Watring

Watring encourages people to be more engaged.

She says there are people out there that love them and will do anything to help someone going through addiction.

The Quick Response Team is there for support and help.

“We need to give them the opportunity to try and do something different and be there to support them and love them. Show them it’s possible to live a life of

recovery,” said Watring

Watring says everyone deserves a chance and people who use substances just need the chance to stay alive and show people the world that.

