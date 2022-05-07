Advertisement

Volunteers set up Narcan training stations in Morgantown

Volunteers stationed in Monongalia county taught individuals about Narcan and how to use it.
Volunteers stationed in Monongalia county taught individuals about Narcan and how to use it.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteers stationed in Monongalia county taught individuals about Narcan and how to use it.

The Monongalia quick response team set up 11 stations all around Morgantown.

The team showed individuals how to use Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The team’s main goal is to spread awareness about Narcan and get individuals who overdose into treatment.

“Right now we are trying to get it out to the community to let people know this medication is available to give these people a second chance. Sometimes it’s a second

chance third chance fifth chance. Until they’re ready to go to treatment,” said Recovery Specialist Tori Watring.

Watring says you never know when you’ll need the Narcan.

It’s totally free along with the training.

She says an overdose could affect someone you know and it’s important to have the training.

“Narcan has saved many lives and given their parents back. Their families, daughters, and sons. We just want to people to know it’s here. It’s better to carry it and not

need it than to need it and not have it,” said Watring

Watring encourages people to be more engaged.

She says there are people out there that love them and will do anything to help someone going through addiction.

The Quick Response Team is there for support and help.

“We need to give them the opportunity to try and do something different and be there to support them and love them. Show them it’s possible to live a life of

recovery,” said Watring

Watring says everyone deserves a chance and people who use substances just need the chance to stay alive and show people the world that.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after chase in West Virginia
Worthington, WV
Worthington mayor officially resigns
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 6, 2022
Flower prices on the rise ahead of Mother’s Day
Flower prices on the rise ahead of Mother’s Day